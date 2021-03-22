West End star praises students

Craig Gallivan, left, in School on Rock

The theatre star known for his performances in School of Rock and Frozen, Craig Gallivan coached the pupils of Face2Face through a musical theatre routine and tweaked skills like characterisation.

He was full of praise for the students of the academy which is based at Moreton Hall School near Oswestry.

“I’ve taught this same workshop to many different groups during the pandemic, including some of London’s specialist performing arts schools and I can honestly say that Face2face was up there with the best. They worked tirelessly to achieve what was being asked of them.

“It is clear that they are getting the correct training within the academy. I hope to see some of them treading the boards in the future; they have the talent to reach a professional level.”

Face2Face Performance Academy has continued to deliver sessions free-of-charge to its members throughout the pandemic. This term has focused on screen acting skills.

Academy Manager and Head Coach, Michael Jenkins, commented: “I am beyond proud of each and every Face2Face pupil. During this pandemic, they have remained focused and enthusiastic towards their learning and have continued to represent the academy in the best light possible. Teaching online has its challenges but I feel that we have made the most out of this digital era. We have focused on skills that perhaps we wouldn't in-person.

“I am in awe of the resilience our young people have. They are an inspiration.”