Counselling referrals expected to soar town council is told

The Oswestry based, U&I Counselling community interest company has applied for a grant from the town council towards its rent.

"Coming out of lockdown we anticipate a massive surge in demand for our services, around the mental health of adults and children," secretary, Wendy Hickson said.

"We anticipate a rise in despression and anxiety."

The service is asking Oswestry Town Council for £2,780 from its large grants fund, a request councillors will consider at their meeting on Wednesday .

The grant would be used for the renting of premises, for supervision and for training.

"Our 31 counsellors are unpaid," Wendy said.

She said U&I Counselling's aim was to provide profession counselling to all, regardless of the ability to pay and to offer a safe and accessible environment with privacy that can be made Covid secure on the return to face-to-face counselling.