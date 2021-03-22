Counselling referrals expected to soar town council is told

A counselling service which is expecting a surge in demand when people emerge from lockdown is appealing for financial help.

The Oswestry based, U&I Counselling community interest company has applied for a grant from the town council towards its rent.

"Coming out of lockdown we anticipate a massive surge in demand for our services, around the mental health of adults and children," secretary, Wendy Hickson said.

"We anticipate a rise in despression and anxiety."

The service is asking Oswestry Town Council for £2,780 from its large grants fund, a request councillors will consider at their meeting on Wednesday .

The grant would be used for the renting of premises, for supervision and for training.

"Our 31 counsellors are unpaid," Wendy said.

She said U&I Counselling's aim was to provide profession counselling to all, regardless of the ability to pay and to offer a safe and accessible environment with privacy that can be made Covid secure on the return to face-to-face counselling.

Referrals for counselling are made by various bodies such as GPs, school and housing organisations. People are also able to self refer and Wendy said the self referrals were expected to soar as lockdown was eased and face-to-face sessions could return.

