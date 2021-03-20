Gentleman Geoff, 86, shares solidarity with women after kind act

Geoff Squire, 86, reflected on being asked to help a lady walk through a dark alleyway

Former boat hire manager Geoff Squire, from Copthorne, Shrewsbury, was asked by a lady to escort her through the walkway from Church Street to the council car park in Oswestry.

Geoff, 86, who has three daughters, said it highlights the threat that women often feel in what seem normal everyday scenarios.

"It surprised me to think that women can feel so frightened. It just astonished me.

"The lady was probably about 40, it wasn't like she was a nervous, shy youngster. She didn't feel happy going through on her own. It just bothered me that women have to go through that.

"I walk around and go wherever I want and if someone's walking behind me, I don't care. I don't think we realise how different it is for women."

Geoff's experience comes after an outpouring of women shared their experiences of feeling nervous or uncomfortable while out in public following the death of Sarah Everard in Kent. She was found dead in a builders bag, despite going to great lengths to keep herself safe while out and about. Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has been charged with her murder.