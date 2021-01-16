34-bed care home near Oswestry to be turned into family home

By James PughOswestryPublished: Last Updated:

A former care home near Oswestry is set to be turned into a domestic house after it was bought by a couple.

The Court in West Felton
Steve and Kerry Johnson have snapped up the former Court Nursing and Residential Care Home in West Felton.

The Court comprises 34 single bedrooms in a detached three-storey building, with a single-storey purpose-built extension.

The couple plan to convert the former care home back into a domestic house with an annexe for Kerry’s parents.

The required planning permissions were granted for change of use in December.

Paul Reilly, director at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “The home attracted lots of interest over a long period of time from both existing care operators and speculative developers.

"We had a few abortive sales as it was a sensitive local village who, in the end, were in full support of its change of use back to a domestic dwelling.”

The Court was sold off an asking price of £550,000.

