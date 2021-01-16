34-bed care home near Oswestry to be turned into family home

Steve and Kerry Johnson have snapped up the former Court Nursing and Residential Care Home in West Felton.
The Court comprises 34 single bedrooms in a detached three-storey building, with a single-storey purpose-built extension.
The couple plan to convert the former care home back into a domestic house with an annexe for Kerry’s parents.
The required planning permissions were granted for change of use in December.
Paul Reilly, director at Christie & Co, who handled the sale, said: “The home attracted lots of interest over a long period of time from both existing care operators and speculative developers.
"We had a few abortive sales as it was a sensitive local village who, in the end, were in full support of its change of use back to a domestic dwelling.”
The Court was sold off an asking price of £550,000.