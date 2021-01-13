'Don't travel to Shropshire beauty spots' - new Covid warning

Several cars were parked illegally at Oswestry Racecourse over the weekend

Shropshire Council is insisted people should follow government guidelines and remain local.

The plea comes after a weekend that saw sites countywide become inundated with visitors, causing worry among local residents concerned about their safety and people breaking the rules.

Overcrowding of sites resulted in crammed car parks and people parking irresponsibly on roads, paths and in some cases blocking the driveways of local residents.

Government guidance permits country parks to remain open, including car parks, for people to exercise locally once a day. However, car parks being open does not mean you should be getting in your car and driving to sites.

The situation at Carding Mill valley on Sunday. Photo: South Shropshire safer neighbourhood teams

Councillor Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “The number of people who appear to be travelling to visit Shropshire beauty spots is alarming. Not only do people appear to be breaking the rules by not staying local to exercise, they are showing a lack of respect and consideration for local communities and the impact their behaviour can have.

“As was proven after the first lockdown, the Shropshire countryside will still be here when lockdown rules begin to be lifted.