Second hospital hub vaccine centre opens for Shropshire

Freda Hays waiting for her jab Rebecca Warren chats to Jessica Harris

It is being run in partnership with the North Shropshire Primary Care Network, a group of GP practices, and will initially be offering the vaccine to people aged 80 and over, as well as to health and social care staff.

The first patient to receive their vaccine at the Oswestry-based hospital yesterday morning was grandmother-of-three, Freda Hays, aged 91, from Whitchurch.

She said: “When I was contacted to say I would be having the first dose of my Covid vaccine today, I was extremely surprised but also felt very relieved and hopeful.

“I’m looking forward to when things start to get back to normal again and I’ll be able to spend more time with my family, rather than just the doorstep visits.”

Also receiving their vaccine today was Jessica Harris, aged 83, from Ellesmere who said: “I felt absolutely over-the-moon yesterday morning when I had the phone call to tell me I’d be able to have my first dose.

“When they asked if I could get to the hospital from Ellesmere, I said I would walk if I had to – just to make sure I could get it!

“This vaccine feels like a bit of light at the end of this dark tunnel, it’s giving us all a bit of hope and of course, some protection.

“I’ve been shielding throughout this time and the thing I’m most looking forward to doing again is going to the shops and having a coffee.

“I would encourage anyone who gets the call to offer them the vaccine to grab it with both hands!”

Nurse Rebecca Warren was the clinician who gave the first jab at the hospital site. Rebecca is the Clinical Lead Nurse for the RJAH Hub, having been redeployed from her usual role as Nurse Manager for the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries.

“It was wonderful to see the first people coming through the doors this morning, after all the work we’ve done over the Christmas period to get this hub up and running as soon as possible," she said.

“It’s been a real team effort and everyone has worked so hard to enable this to happen so we can see our loved ones again and be safe.”

Mark Brandreth, Chief Executive of The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, said: “We are working closely with our Primary Care Network colleagues in North Shropshire to offer this vital service for our local community.

“The vaccine is our route back to a normal life, so I would encourage everyone who is offered an appointment to grab the opportunity. The NHS will be in touch with you as soon as it is your turn, so there is no need to call us.”

Dr Catherine Rogers, GP partner at Wem and Prees Medical Practice and Clinical Director for North Shropshire Primary Care Network, said: “We all believe this will make a real difference in the fight against Covid but need the public to continue with current social distancing guidelines. That remains our best defence at the moment.”