Niche use proposed for historic business

The Black Gate, more latterly known as the Bull Ring

Pastry chef, Adam Cleal is part of Niche Patisserie the business set up in the Oswestry area earlier this year.

Now the family has applied to turned an historic building in the centre of Oswestry into the bakery and cafe, expanding the business.

Niche Patisserie will, if planning permission is given, move into the former Black Gate more latterly known as the Bull Ring premises on Salop Road.

The black and white, 16th century building, was last used a pub but is currently empty.

A planning application to Shropshire County proposed to change the building’s use to an onsite bakery, shop for the sale of bread, cakes and pastries, made on the premises, and other bakery ingredients. It is also proposed to form a small Café area.

Adam was a Bake Off The Professional Semi-Final in 2019 and in the same year won the Junior Chocolate Master's award.

The application by agent, Design and Planning Associates Ltd, says that historically the Black Gate’s former use was tea rooms and therefore the proposed new part use as tea rooms would not be out of place in this building.

"Currently the Black Gate is connected to the Smithfield Hotel through the old restaurant area to the back of the pub. This opening through to the Smithfield Hotel is proposed to be blocked up," it says.

"Existing accommodation would be used for the use by the Baker who will need to be present, on the premises, to make an early start to make fresh products for sale that day."

It says the plans have very limited impact on the existing building.

"The building is to retain all of its original features internally and externally and maintained to ensure the building’s architectural merit is conserved.

"Its new use will give the building a new lease of life and the tenants intend to provide a smart appearance both internally and externally making the premises attractive to customers in order to help sell their products.