Pre-Christmas queues for the Christmas turkey

Pam Metcalfe and Jeanette with butcher Kevin Battams

Customers said it was more important than ever to shop local for their festive fayre and, despite many having to have much smaller gatherings, there was still brisk trade for not only butchers but other independent food stores.

In Oswestry there were socially distanced queues outside at least three butcher shops from 8am today.

Kevin Battams from Battams Butchers said the shop had been extremely busy all week both in store and with deliveries.

Customers Sian and John Tasker had to change their Christmas dinner plans when son Alexander, who lives in London, made the decision to stay in the capital even before the weekend's tier four bombshell.

"We have my elderly mother at home and he felt it was unfair to come home at the moment. We ordered a goose and will still be having that to go in the freezer for when Alexander can come home. And we will have Beef Wellington tomorrow instead.

"We have also been to the fishmonger this morning. It is so important to use local shops. The quality is fantastic and Battams' meat is all sourced locally."

Vicky Oakley was queuing for her turkey and the butcher's own made pork pies

"You have to have the pork pies," she said.

Pam Metcalfe and girlfriend, Jeanette, are care workers and will be on duty all Christmas Eve and Christmas day until lunchtime. They were picking up meat to have on Boxing Day.

"We wanted to support as many local businesses as possible so we have ordered a take-away Christmas lunch from The Coffee Pot in Oswestry to have when we finish work," Pam said.