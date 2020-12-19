Poet Jean finds the humour in the lockdown

A Shropshire poet has been looking at the funnier side of the events of this year with a collection of her work which is raising cash for good causes.

The book by Jean Harris of Upton Magna is called "Laughter In Lockdown."

Jean said: "I've written comedy poems throughout lockdown, in the style of Pam Ayres. They are all related to the pandemic and most of them are accompanied by appropriate cartoon sketches.

"I'm selling them in aid of the Veterans Orthopaedic Service which is raising funds to build a specialist unit for the armed forces at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital at Gobowen.

"They are available to buy in the RJAG hospital League of Friends shop and are also available at the Battlefield Printing Group in Battlefield Enterprise Park, Shrewsbury."

