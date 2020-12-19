Poet Jean finds the humour in the lockdown

The book by Jean Harris of Upton Magna is called "Laughter In Lockdown."

Jean said: "I've written comedy poems throughout lockdown, in the style of Pam Ayres. They are all related to the pandemic and most of them are accompanied by appropriate cartoon sketches.

"I'm selling them in aid of the Veterans Orthopaedic Service which is raising funds to build a specialist unit for the armed forces at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Hospital at Gobowen.