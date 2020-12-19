First drive-in movies, now drive-in carol services at Shropshire churches

Suzan Williams from St John the Baptist Church in Whittington

A Christingle service has been held at Whittington Parish Church near Oswestry for at least three decades.

The Christingle, a symbol of Jesus' light in the world, is created from an orange, a candle, red ribbon and other symbols.

Usually held early on Christmas Eve, the service is attended by often three or even four generations of families, not only from the village but further afield.

Each child receives a Christingle and its significance it explained.

With carol and other festive services not going ahead this year because of the pandemic, churches across Shropshire are having to think differently about how to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

St John the Baptist Church is moving its Christingle event to one of two drive-in services on the car park at Whittington Castle on Sunday.

Those taking part will stay in their cars and be given song sheets to join in with the services. The Christingle one will start at 4pm with donations going to The Children’s Society and a more traditional carol service will be held at 6pm when donations will be split between The Children’s society, Whittington Castle and St John’s church.

Rector Suzan Williams, said: "We are trying to do positive things for people to look forward to."