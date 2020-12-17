Footfall bounces back for Oswestry streets

Social distancing measures in Church Street, Oswestry help encourage shoppers to browse

Using information from the Oswestry Footfall System which monitors visitor numbers, the BID was encouraged to see an increase of 21 per cent of visitors in the first week of December following a 21per cent reduction in November during the lockdown.

"It just goes to show how resilient Oswestry is," said Adele Nightingale, BID Manager.

Figures obtained from phase one of the Oswestry Footfall System have shown that the town has a generally consistent pattern of footfall of between 60-70,000 visits per week which peaked in early September 2020 at 73882 visits.

A graph for the first week in December points to the footfall hitting the 10,000 mark at the end of the week.

"Every town in the country is rightly concerned by the impact of lockdown measures on the high street, but hopefully these figures are a significant indication that through the upcoming Christmas period, despite all the challenges, Oswestry’s economy will be as strong as it can be leading into next year," Adele said.

"We’d encourage everyone to continue to shop locally with our fabulous Oswestry shops and businesses - it is making a massive difference."