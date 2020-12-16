Firefighters free puppy stuck behind radiator in Oswestry

Rescue workers freed a puppy which got stuck behind a radiator at an Oswestry property.

The pet was jammed in the gap with a wall at an address, in Llwyn Road, this morning.

Crews from the town's fire station used small tools to release it when they were called out at 12.35pm.

They left at 12.50pm.

