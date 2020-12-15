Santa Sleigh charity collection plummets

Oswestry's Santa

Volunteer 'elves' that accompany the sleigh are unable to go to individual homes this year and children as being urged not to crowd about Santa.

To date the sleigh has visited parts of Oswestry, St Martins, West Felton, Whittington, Park Hall and a number of static sites in the town.

Spokesman, Mike Lade, said: "Because of the pandemic regulations we are having a Santa Sleigh Drive By on our usual routes so that children can still wave at Santa from the road edge, gate or window but have no door-to-door collections.

"Buckets are available for people to put money in but it is expected that this year’s collection will be less than 20 per cent of last year's collection."

He said the routes were available on the “Oswestry Santa Sleigh” Face book page with a special tracker also available.

"We will have our music playing so hopefully you will hear the sleigh in your area. Please remember the tracker is reliant upon a mobile phone signal that can be difficult in some areas.

"This year there is a “Just Giving page” on our club's web site and we have a 70085 text number for people to be able to donate to the Santa collection."