Double yellow lines plan for bottleneck road outside Oswestry school

Plans for parking restrictions outside Oswestry School have been announced. Photo: Google StreetView.

Residents have long been complaining about the traffic chaos in Upper Brook Street and the junction of Broomhall Lane and Trefonen Road, outside Oswestry School.

They want to see double yellow lines on the road to stop the parking.

Their complaints and fears over safety were taken up by Councillors Paul Milner and Joyce Barrow.

Now Shropshire Council's assistant director of infrastructure, Steve Smith, has revealed that the council is to look at parking restrictions.

Mr Smith said "As you might expect, unfortunately, we cannot simply paint double yellow lines in a location without going through the required legal consultation processes.

"A Traffic Regulation Order to accompany the lines and make them enforceable is required to be in place. It was always our intention that any works at this location would be linked to plans for a possible extension to Oswestry School’s car park. However there is no certainty, at this stage, that this car park extension is going to proceed in the near future.

"Therefore, we agree that in view of the continuing concerns being raised by Councillors Paul Milner and Joyce Barrow, and also by members of the public, about the parking situation along Upper Brook Street and further up by the junction of Broomhall Lane/Trefonen Road, we must now progress with TRO proposals for this location as a priority.