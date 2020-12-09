Film studio teams up with Father Christmas

The Rocking Horse studio's 'Santa' reads a story to the Oswestry film crew

The Rocking Horse Studio is filming Santa reading individual stories for youngsters in the run up to Christmas.

Gareth Thomas, who runs the film studio, said: "This is very different to any other kind of Santa experience because, unlike grottos or door to door Santas, even phone calls because you can’t keep a phone call, we’ve come up with a way to make this Santa experience entirely personalised.

"It’s not just any old 'ho-ho-ho have you been good this year' . Our Santa will know what you’ve had for tea, what your pets are called, whose coming for Christmas dinner, you name it, plus a bed time story, all packaged in a DVD box ,with your name on, for you to keep forever."

Dave Bennett from the Oswestry online Christmas market said it was an exciting venture.