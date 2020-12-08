Tree of light shines brightly to help charities

Rotary president David Griggs turns on the Tree of Light in Festival Square

With Covid protocols in mind, Club President David Griggs met Santa and his Chief Elf to roll out the banners around the tree and launch the appeal.

For 23 years the Appeal has raised funds for local charities while allowing members of the public to dedicate a light in memory of a person or significant event in their life.

There is also a book of remembrance on display at Oswestry Library.

This year the Appeal will raise funds for Hope House, The Movement Centre, The Harry Johnson Trust, Oswestry & Borders Foodbank, Oswestry Young Carers and Oswestry Stroke Club who are all

struggling to raise funds during this Covid-affected year.

This year, in addition to the many other generous business sponsors, Square One Cafe Bar, the tree's neighbours on Festival Square, provided a banner which is fixed to the tree's fencing showing the ways

of contributing to the Appeal.

David Griggs said: "We have tried to make it easier for our sponsors to donate this year as it is difficult for us to collect cash in person and we are pleased that the banner shows all the ways of making a

donation.

"Supporters may use the QR codes shown to download a postal sponsor form if they wish to donate and send in their dedication or to visit our Virgin Money Giving site to donate and leave a dedication

there or simply donate £5 to the appeal by TEXTING TREEOFLIGHT to 70085."