Reassurances that services in Oswestry will continue despite Covid

The mayor and the chairman of the council's finance committee issued a joint statement to explain to residents how finances have been affected by Covid-19 but still remain healthy.

Councillors Duncan Kerr and Chris Schofield said that the council was heading into its annual budget setting process facing a degree of uncertainty regarding its finances in the short term, primarily due to the significant loss of car parking income.

"Approximately 25 per cent of the Council's income comes from council tax with the remainder coming from generated income such as fees, charges and rental income.

"The Council does not receive grants from Government nor does it benefit from any of the business rates paid locally - indeed the Council pays business rates. Covid grant funding and relief on business rates has not been made available to the council," their statement said.

The statement sets out the comparable council tax precepts for Shropshire towns with Band D payers last year paying a £76 precept in Oswestry compared to more than £100 in other market towns in Shropshire from £124 in Market Drayton to £174 in Ludlow.

"Whilst the Council's overall financial position remains healthy the Covid pandemic, lockdown and a change in life patterns has had an impact," the statement says.

"Before the second lockdown car parking income was approximately £3,000 lower than it was at the same time last year and in November 2020 the Council estimates that it will loose £40,000 of income. Savings have been made and prudent financial management over many years has meant that the Council can manage this current position but there are undoubtedly risks in the medium to longer term."

"Whilst many councils will be in a similar position, this Council's financial position means that next year, restrictions permitting, it can continue to deliver the services for Oswestry residents including:

Cae Glas Park; public open spaces and heritage assets; food festivals and a programme of family focussed free events; Christmas lights and other things that brighten up the town including the floral displays;

youth services and other activities for young people; pavement lighting and other important services such as public toilets, cemetery and allotments.

"In addition to this revenue expenditure the Town Council has agreed to put forward £500,000 from the Smithfield Windfall Capital Receipt to match fund the Historic England investment into the town centre which will see improvements to shop fronts, public realm and a significant regeneration project."