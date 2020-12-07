Improvements to town's main car park suggested

The exit to the Central car park

Residents have complained about problems of Oswestry's Central car park was many years, with repeated instances of being used by 'boy racers' or groups congregating late at night.

Those living in the Roft Street and surrounding area also say the exit from the car park onto residential streets causing safety dangers to local people.

Three Councillors, Paul Milner, Chris Schofield and John Price are calling for a pedestrian crossing at the exit.

In a notice of motion to Wednesday's council meeting they say: "We would like to ask Oswestry Town Council to write to the highways department of the Shropshire Council calling for a pedestrian crossing between the exit barriers of the central car park and Roft Street.

"There are two white lines there highlighting a pedestrian area that now appears faded, forlorn and not really noticed by motorists. Putting a pedestrian crossing in this area would make a road user more aware of pedestrian traffic, making it a more controlled area and alleviate potential problems."

Meanwhile Councillor Sandy Best has called for the council to investigate the feasibility of incorporating into a redesign of the Central car park, trees in planters.

"By so doing it would achieve two things. Firstly, it would significantly improve the safety and reduce misuse of the car park. Secondly, it would visually improve the car park whilst at the same time help reduce the carbon footprint.”

The council has also been asked at a previous meeting to ask Shropshire Council to make an order which would make it easier for the police to clamp down own unsocial behaviour in the car park and to look at a pay on exit scheme rather than the currant pay and display system.

Retailers in Oswestry say pay on exit would encourage people to spend more time browsing and enjoying the shops and cafes.