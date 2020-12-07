Festival plans are music to the ears of classical music lovers

One of the earliest Whittington music festivals before it grew to become a major event The Werther Ensemble in Whittington Parish Church

The Whittington Music Festival had to be cancelled this year because of the pandemic but organisers say that they hope to put a festival on for 2021 although it may have to limit numbers if social distancing is still in force.

Classical music lovers from far and wide descent on the picuresque village each May with a new theme every year.

Festival Trustees are looking to the future with plans being made for next year for an event in Whittington Parish Church.

The pianist, Sophia Rahman has been appointed artistic director.

A spokesman for the Festival said, “We are delighted that Sophia Rahman, who played for us in 2019, has agreed to be the Festival’s Artistic Director for 2021, and she has some exciting ideas about how we can bring live music once more.

"It may not be easy, particularly as we do not know what the conditions will be next year, so we do not feel we can run a festival on the scale of past years.

"Plans are still being developed and will be announced soon, but if social distancing is still in force we are expecting to have to limit numbers."

The trustees would also like to hear from those keen to get involved in organising future events - on all levels.

“In these uncertain times it is important that our loyal audience and the musicians who perform for us can see there is a future.

"We are looking for help with planning, promotion or the all-important funding – so vital to the whole Festival – and would be delighted to hear from anyone, not necessarily with deep musical knowledge, who would like to be more closely involved in ensuring our unique festival for the future.”

After concentrating on one composer each year n 2018 the Festival set a new course with “Fantasia on a British theme.

There were six concerts of British music, followed in 2019 by “Czech Mates”, headlining Dvořák and his compatriots, an evocation of the best of Bohemia, and the most popular Festival yet.

The Festival’s Honorary Patron is the distinguished English cellist Steven Isserlis CBE.