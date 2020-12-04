Climbing to new heights to support the Gurkhas before Jools' trip to Nepal

Jools Brennan with his trusty bike

Jools Brennan, an Upper Sixth pupil at Oswestry School, is raising money for The Gurkha Welfare Trust by cycling the equivalent height of eight mountains in Nepal.

Originally Jools was planning to raise funds for his school trip to Nepal in 2021 and intended to donate a proportion of the funds raised to The Gurkha Welfare Trust. He has since changed his mind and decided to donate all the money he raises to the charity.

During Summer 2021, I will be taking part in Global Action's Nepal Annapurna Program," he said.

"Nepal is incredibly diverse, from the World Heritage palaces of Kathmandu to the Annapurna National Park. Whilst in Nepal I will be involved in a poverty reduction project, working with charities and families to build schools, clean water and sanitation systems which will reduce illness and disease and increase school attendance.

"I will also visit the Gurkha Welfare Trust which supports retired Gurkhas and their families, provides medical camps, disaster relief and healthcare to Gurkha pensioners and supports Gurkha veterans in residential homes."

Jools aims to raise at least £800 for The Gurkha Welfare Trust over an eight month period but will have to complete a total ascent of 67,035 metres.

"I started with Mount Everest, and since then have completed two more peaks and am well on my way to my third. I havereplaced many inner tubes, had a new tyre, new gear cable, and a new

chain,"

The Gurkhas are close to Oswestry School’s heart. Former pupil, Brigadier Patch Reehal MBE, was appointed Colonel to the The Queen's Own Gurkha Logistic Regiment in

August 2020.