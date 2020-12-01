John turns his owl expertise into a business

John Lightfoot and wife, Wendy Lightfoot from Stanwardine, with the next boxes

John, from Stanwardine, is a founding member of the Shropshire barn owl group which works to increase the breeding population of the county's barn owls.

It helps farmers and other landowners to improve and conserve their habitats.

"When we formed in 2002 the barn owl population in Shropshire had been in decline for over half a centure and was estimated at around 140 breeding pairs. Now it is in the region of 200 to 220 pairs," he said.

By far the largest majority of barn owl chicks born in Shropshire last year where hatched in nest boxes, rather that in natural surroundings.

Now John has set up his own business, Talon Nestboxes.

Combining joinery skills and his owl and other bird of prey expertise, he makes a range of different nest boxes for birds as small as kestrels to barn and tawny owls in his workshop at home.

"I have 20 years experience of making, siting and installing boxes and am happy to give free advice."

The Shropshire Barn Owl group works with the British Trust for Ornithology monitoring nestboxes and natural sites for breeding and roosting barn owls.