College shop re-opens in time for festive treats

The Garden Centre has reopened at Derwen College selling Christmas Trees and wreaths. Pictured is college garden centre manage, Paul Moss

The specialist further education college has its own Garden Centre and gift shop, which is re-opening to the public this week, selling Christmas trees, seasonal plants, wreaths, decorations, gifts and hampers.

It has also launched a brand new online shop at www.shopatderwen.co.uk for shoppers who prefer to browse and buy online.

Students, who have special education needs, do work experience in both the garden centre and shop.

The popular garden centre had to close earlier this year with staff tending the plants and delivering them.

Now with the English Autumn lockdown ending both the shop and garden centre are opening to the public.

Hampers include the college’s own jams and chutneys made on site by the students.

Shop supervisor Sharon Jones said she was happy to be able to offer customers a choice of shopping experiences.

“Shoppers are mindful of the need to shop local and support small businesses at this difficult time, and we’ve had lots of messages of support from the community” she said.

“Shopping at Derwen College gives the opportunity to buy festive garden and home décor and truly unique gifts. It also supports students with special educational needs and disabilities in their learning and work

experience.”

Themed hampers include ones for jam or chutney lovers, fans of spicy chillies, and others filled with home gifts such as scented candles.

Christmas trees available include non-drop Nordman Firs in blocks or potted Norway Spruces, priced from £25. Mistletoe will be available at £2 a bunch.

Shoppers can visit the Derwen College shopping website at shopatderwen.co.uk or call 01691