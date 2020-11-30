Online market helps local businesses and crafters

Dave Bennett said he wanted to allow people to shop online while still supporting the local economy and small businesses.

More than 80 sellers, mainly small businesses and crafters, are part of the 'Oswestry Online Christmas Market'.

"As we all know, Covid has caused so many events to be cancelled, and Xmas markets have taken a huge hit," he said.

I've took the initiative to make a difference and hopefully find a way to keep some of the Christmas charm.

"It's a great way for people to do Christmas shopping without the crowds, or nerves about social distancing."