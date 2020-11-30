Dining out can continue at Shropshire hotel thanks to new igloo-style pods

Owner Sean Evans at The Sweeney Hotel with the new dining pods

During the November lockdown, see-through pods have sprung up at Shropshire hotel and restaurant to bring a whole new meaning to dining out.

Bookings have been flooding in for the igloo-style pods ahead of the Sweeney Hall Hotel reopening on Wednesday.

The outdoor dining pods are the latest initiative by owner Sean Evans, who, like others in the hospitality industry, has had to think outside the box to cope with the tough coronavirus regulations.

Over the last month the hotel has been offering a popular take-away menu.

Sean Evans inside one of the pods

But Sean has also been busy putting together the pods on the hotel terrace.

He said: "We have had unprecedented interest in the pods. We launched an online competition for a festive afternoon tea in one and received over 2,500 likes and more than 13,000 comments or tags.

"Hospitality has been absolutely decimated during the pandemic and we are doing everything we can to welcome people back."

The pods are decorated with an alpine theme with heating and music and will seat up to six people.

They hotel also has a covered outside decking which is also heated.