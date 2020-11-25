Streets paved with not gold, but yellow lines

The new yellow lines at the Mile Oak Industrial Estate

The estate on the edge of Oswestry, had been choked with vehicles parking on both sides of the carriageways.

Factory and unit owners approached the Oswestry Business Improvement District last year called for something to be done.

After hold-ups because of the pandemic. work started this week on implementing new traffic orders.

Adele Nighingale from BID said: "Vehicles were being parked along both sides of the carriageway making it very difficult for anyone trying to access premises and even more difficult for HGVs making deliveries/collections.

"They said it was extremely dangerous to all drivers and pedestrians who were having to navigate their way through with very poor visibility due to parked vehicles about oncoming traffic. One business told us it was an accident waiting to happen."

She said he BID set up a meeting with businesses from the area and representatives from Shropshire Council’s Highways Dept.

"All the issues were discussed including parking, access, loading bays and ideas put forward on how to resolve this pressing matter.

A number of options were discussed with the final plans going to consultation which closed in June.

"As there were no objections raised it was just a case of getting the new signage in place and lines painted.

"Due to Covid there have been many other priorities for Shropshire Highways, which we understand, but BID kept pushing for this work to be completed and we are pleased to say that work commenced this week.

"This just shows what can be achieved by working as a ‘team’ and how the BID pulled the businesses and Shropshire Council together to find a solution and then made sure that the work got completed.