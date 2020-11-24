Siblings think out of the box to raise funds in memory of their mother

Tom and Kate Hotchkiss being presented with their awards by Jane Trudgill

Brother and sister, Tom and Kate Hotchkiss have been chosen as Young Fundraisers of the Year Shropshire cancer charity, the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

The 15 and 12-year-old siblings, from Oswestry have raised funds for the charity for several years in memory of their mother, Alison.

She benefitted from treatment at the centre in Shrewsbury for more than 10 years.

The pair were recognised for their inspirational fundraising efforts particularly, during the current pandemic.

John, their father, said: "I’m really proud of their efforts and especially grateful to our neighbours, family and friends who have given us all great support with various fundraising."

In 2016 they held a street party and took part inthe first Lingen Davies Colour Run held at the Shrewsbury Showground last year. They both enjoy running and are keen junior members of Oswestry Olympians.

Earlier this year, they switched to cycling in order to raise funds through sponsorship for the 2.6 Challenge. Tom rode 26km on his exercise bike whilst Kate cycled from home to a nearby playground 26 times, cheered on by neighbours.

The innovative pair decided next to donate money they had been given for tasks done to help their neighbours, to support Lingen Davies’ summer 2020 ‘Lockdown Challenge’. The total raised through the family’s efforts is now approaching £2,000.

Jane Trudgill, Fundraising Officer at the charity said, ‘This is a particularly challenging time for all charities, so to see such support and dedication from young members of our community is really encouraging. We’re so grateful to Tom and Kate for inspiring us all to keep working to provide high-quality, accessible care local people with cancer.

"We are currently raising funds for a CT scanner, for the use of the oncology department at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, which will help to bring down waiting times and quickly provide accurate information to help diagnosis and treatment planning. Early diagnosis of cancer is so important to improving outcomes for patients.

"Tom and Kate have contributed towards this and our other current aim - to build three new clinic rooms at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre so that more patients can be seen sooner."