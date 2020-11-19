Helping those that are helping others in need

The home of Oswestry Town Council

Oswestry Town Council has allocated a fund to help local organisations during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Town Clerk, Mr Arren Roberts, said: "The grants are there for organisation who support those in the local community who are most in need during this difficult time."

He said grants up to a maximum of £250 per application could be provided but organisations could make up to four applications.

"Each one will be considered on merit," he said.