Helping those that are helping others in need

Oswestry Town Council has allocated a fund to help local organisations during the Covid 19 pandemic.
Town Clerk, Mr Arren Roberts, said: "The grants are there for organisation who support those in the local community who are most in need during this difficult time."
He said grants up to a maximum of £250 per application could be provided but organisations could make up to four applications.
"Each one will be considered on merit," he said.
Anyone interested in applying for a grant can do so by emailing sandratrevor@oswestry-tc.gov.uk.