Helping those that are helping others in need

By Sue AustinOswestry

A Coronavirus support grant is available to help those helping others in Oswestry.

The home of Oswestry Town Council

Oswestry Town Council has allocated a fund to help local organisations during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Town Clerk, Mr Arren Roberts, said: "The grants are there for organisation who support those in the local community who are most in need during this difficult time."

He said grants up to a maximum of £250 per application could be provided but organisations could make up to four applications.

"Each one will be considered on merit," he said.

Anyone interested in applying for a grant can do so by emailing sandratrevor@oswestry-tc.gov.uk.

