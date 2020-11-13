Hope House hospice's Santa Dash going ahead virtually this year

It will be a different sort of Santa Dash this year

The Christmas season will be different this year because of the coronavirus crisis, but those wanting to pull on a red suit, hat and running trainers and pound the streets around their area in support of the charity can still do so.

The event has over the past nine years raised £30,000 to support seriously ill children and their families across Cheshire, Shropshire, North Wales and Powys.

While Santas should not be getting together, people are encouraged to spread a bit of Christmas cheer by signing up, dressing up in the famous suit and hat, and hitting the streets to take on 5K or 2.5K on Sunday, December 13.

Fundraiser Hannah Robinson said: “The Santa Dash is a highlight in our calendar every year, and while we have had to do things differently this year, we’ve no doubt that our fantastic supporters will once again get behind us and make this an event to remember.

“We need your support more than ever and look forward to seeing all your pictures of you dressed up as Santa and running in your local area. There will also be a fancy dress competition, so have a think about your festive costume.”

The charity, which runs Hope House in Oswestry and Tŷ Gobaith in North Wales, has already suffered losses of more than £1.25 million in fundraised income since April.

“On top of our losses we also have to fund the further ongoing cost of things like PPE, so never has the public’s support been more vital to us,” said Hannah.

The event is sponsored by Tarporley and Oswestry-based recycling firm RUK Group and the good news is anyone can enter.

Registration for the Santa Dash is £10 for adults and £5 for children, with all those entering getting a goodie bag and a special medal.