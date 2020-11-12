Highways England raises concerns over Shropshire A5 bridge plan

Mile End roundabout

The new roundabout, which was approved earlier this year, will take traffic from Shrewsbury in the direction of North Wales, to relieve pressure on the existing roundabout.

The work is park of plans to create an innovation park off the A5.

The 59-metre bridge will cross the newly-created stretch of the A5 to the north of the new roundabout, with ramps either side connecting the B4579 Shrewsbury Road to the west with the proposed Innovation Park to the east.

But, after assessing the plans Highways England has told Shropshire Council it needs a number of elements of the proposals addressed before it will back the scheme.

A map showing the location of the new bridge over the new road, with the existing roundabout below

A letter to the council states: "Highways England is eager to support Shropshire Council with the proposal as it generally aligns with our business objectives of promoting sustainable development and modes of transport, and would serve to reduce the severance effect of the A5 at this location.

"However, there are several matters which will need to be addressed before the proposal is acceptable by Highways England."

In total Highways England has raised 19 points relating to details of the plans where it has asked for more detail.

The letter also criticises the way the planned bridge looks stating "aesthetically the existing proposal is deemed poor".

It adds that the proposal for the bridge to be made out of steel may not be the most cost effective solution, arguing that it may cost more to look after in the long-term.

An aerial view of Mile End Roundabout

The letter states: "The proposed option is considered to have a relatively low capital cost but may tend to have a very high whole life cost when considering future maintenance liability.

"A concrete or composite footbridge using weathering steel main beams will generally lead to minimum future maintenance liability and minimise whole life cost."

Other issues raised include a request to look at improving "ramp alignment for cyclists", putting in "anti-climb" measures, and potentially reducing the span of the bridge so as to remove the need for an 1800 tonne crane and "substantial temporary works", adding "by reducing the span a smaller crane may be used".

In a statement accompanying the planning application WSP said: "The proposed scheme forms essential infrastructure which will link the sustainable urban extension (SUE) to the west of the proposed scheme with the future Oswestry Innovation Park located to the east."