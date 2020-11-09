Views sought for Oswestry master plan

Oswestry

The Future Oswestry Group, which is made up of Shropshire Council, Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry BID, is aiming to develop a master plan for the town to support its future as a thriving and resilient place.

The group has been running a survey for the past three weeks, but it closes on Friday, meaning those who have not yet taken part only have a few days left to get involved.

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for assets, economic growth and regeneration, and deputy leader of Shropshire Council, said: “Time is running out for people to help us shape the future of Oswestry – and I really can’t emphasise enough how important it is for you to have your say.

“We are creating a master plan for Oswestry which we want to shape the future of the town. It will show areas we think can be developed, ways we can showcase certain areas of the town better and aspirations to attract more people and help boost the economy.

“But we want to have as many people’s ideas on board as possible, to ensure the master plan is more representative of the wants and needs you have.

“Have a think about what you like about Oswestry, what you think could be better or how can make more of what we have here.

“One of Shropshire Council’s aims is to target economic growth in our towns and that will play a big part of this.

“So please have a think and log on to have your say before Friday’s deadline.”

All responses will be anonymous.