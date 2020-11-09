Town council announces grants

Oswestry Guildhall, home of Oswestry Town Council

It says it wants to help those who are helping those most in need during this difficult time.

Grants up to a maximum of £250 per application can be provided but organisations can make up to four applications and each one will be considered on merit.

Town clerk, Arren Roberts, said: "A number of local organisations benefited from the grant scheme during the first lockdown. Funding helped Designs in Mind, U&I Counselling and Bums on Tums to provide much needed virtual support to their members. Community Interest Company OsNosh also benefitted and enabled the group to continue its valuable work feeding vulnerable people."

He said that the application form asked for basic information and was determined within three days.