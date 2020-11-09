Town council announces grants

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished: Last Updated:

Oswestry Town Council has allocated a fund to help local organisations who support those in the local community during the lockdown.

Oswestry Guildhall, home of Oswestry Town Council
Oswestry Guildhall, home of Oswestry Town Council

It says it wants to help those who are helping those most in need during this difficult time.

Grants up to a maximum of £250 per application can be provided but organisations can make up to four applications and each one will be considered on merit.

Town clerk, Arren Roberts, said: "A number of local organisations benefited from the grant scheme during the first lockdown. Funding helped Designs in Mind, U&I Counselling and Bums on Tums to provide much needed virtual support to their members. Community Interest Company OsNosh also benefitted and enabled the group to continue its valuable work feeding vulnerable people."

He said that the application form asked for basic information and was determined within three days.

Application forms can be obtained from sandra.trevor@oswestry-tc.gov.uk.

News
Local Hubs
Oswestry
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News