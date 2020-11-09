Leisure centres should open straight after lockdown, says Shropshire MP

Owen Paterson MP with staff at Oswestry Leisure Centre

Owen Paterson, MP for north Shropshire, visited the Oswestry Leisure Centre recently and saw for himself the Covid-19 secure measures that have been put in place.

During his visit he met with staff and toured the centre on the Shrewsbury Road on the edge of the town.

"I was very impressed with the measure that the centre has in place to ensure social distancing and to keep activities as safe as they possibly can be," he said.

"Maintaining physical health is vitally important to people's mental health.