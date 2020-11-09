Enterprising students have Christmas all wrapped up

With Christmas celebrations hanging in the balance this year, Moreton Hall Sixth Form students are determined to bring festive cheer to the residents of Shropshire and the surrounding areas with their latest enterprise development, in the form of Christmas Hampers. 

Moreton Hall at Oswestry Artisan Market before lockdown
Helping shoppers in the lead up to Christmas, the Sixth Form students and Development Director Lorna Campbell have been working with local suppliers including, Chirk Trout Farm, Stonehouse Brewery, Weird and Wonderful Cheese Co., Pen-y-Lan Pork, Gourmet Brownie

Co. and Tanners Wine to provide an array of gift ideas in the form of luxury hampers.

“Moreton Hall is always very keen to support our brilliant local producers and particularly during these unpredictable times. We hope that these hampers are the start of developing far greater links with our community and how we can help each other," Lorna said.

“We have lots of ideas that we hope to be able to realise over the coming months and we would be thrilled to hear from any local producers who would like to be involved.”

The initiative launched at Oswestry Artisan market was well received by all local visitors who have lockdown restrictions placed upon them over the seasonal period.

Karen Booth who leads the Enterprises students added, “It’s been an incredibly challenging start for the Enterprise Team this year and we’re delighted to add hampers to our new website and on-line ordering facility, developed by the girls, in addition to supporting other

local businesses.“

The Christmas Hampers have a starting price of £35, and can be ordered online until November  30 at moretonhall.org/xmas-hampers with local delivery or collection from December 11.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

