Rallying call to support markets

Oswestry's historic market isn't totally shutting, like it did in March, but only the food and pet supply stalls will be allowed to trade.

The Town Council, which runs the market, is one of those backing the National Association of British Market Traders' petition lobbying the government to put markets on the same parity as supermarkets and allow them to remain fully open. People can sign the petition at http://chng.it/r7XXbqwJvB.

Speaking in the town centre yesterday, Mayor, Councillor Duncan Kerr, said: "It seems to be far more sensible for people to be at an outdoor market, in the fresh air, shopping, than cooped up in a supermarket.

"Shopping on a market you are supporting individual businesses and also staying health by being outside. Taking exercise outdoors is something we are all being told to do."

The stallholders at yesterday's outdoor and indoor markets echoed his view.

Jason Edwards' family has been running a fruit and veg stall on the Bailey head for 70 years and he has been working on the market since he was a boy.

"This year has been so difficult and we have to stay open to keep the business going," he said.

"When the first lockdown was lifted and markets re-opened we found that we were attracting a new set of customers, those who wanted to stay away from the supermarket crowds and air-conditioning and who appreciated really good, local produce.

"We are appealing to our customers to continue to come and visit us, as we will be here week in week out as will many of the other essential items shallholders."

With a stall on the indoor market, Steve Watts of Dogz Dinnerz said he will stay open as pet supplies were classed as essential.

"But we need people to come and support us," he said.

"It makes no sense at all to close the markets. We are all being told to go outside to stay healthy, yet now people are being herded inside, into the supermarkets."

Hartshorns Butchers will not be opening the market stall but concentrating on its Beatrice Street shop while Laura Ball from cake specialist the Yellow Bicycle Company said she would close but carry on with orders and deliveries.

Being force to close, outdoor market book and music stallholder, Stan Galach, said: "I am worried about people's mental health. Reading books and listening to music are ways they can escape this situation."

Malcolm Edwards has been on the Bailey Head outdoor market with his socks and underwear stall for nine years.

"Outdoor markets are much safer than people in supermarkets with their air conditioning," he said.

"There is plenty of space for shoppers."

Locksmith, Kevin Gibson will still be working but won't be able to run his stall.