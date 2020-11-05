Governor appointment for head teacher

Julian Noad

A keen supporter of the local community, he says he wants to share his wider educational experience and lend whatever support he can to the young people of the area.

Mr Noad also supports fellow heads in both The Society of Heads and the Headmasters’ and Headmistresses’ Conference - two leading associations of

independent school heads. For the Society of Heads, he is a member of the main committee, sitting also on the education committee and chairing The Societ's regional meetings.

“I look forward with excitement to offering what I can to assist Mrs Karen Morris, headteacher of the Meadows Primary School, in providing the young people of the area with the very best educational opportunities,” he said.

“The Meadows is clearly a purposeful school and a wonderful community. I am delighted to now be involved.

“Independent and maintained schools are funded differently but share the common purpose of providing the foundations for the next generation of our society.