Governor appointment for head teacher

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished: Last Updated:

Headmaster of Oswestry School, Julian Noad, has been appointed as governor at The Meadows Primary School, in Oswestry.

Julian Noad
Julian Noad

A keen supporter of the local community, he says he wants to share his wider educational experience and lend whatever support he can to the young people of the area.

Mr Noad also supports fellow heads in both The Society of Heads and the Headmasters’ and Headmistresses’ Conference - two leading associations of

independent school heads. For the Society of Heads, he is a member of the main committee, sitting also on the education committee and chairing The Societ's regional meetings.

“I look forward with excitement to offering what I can to assist Mrs Karen Morris, headteacher of the Meadows Primary School, in providing the young people of the area with the very best educational opportunities,” he said.

“The Meadows is clearly a purposeful school and a wonderful community. I am delighted to now be involved.

“Independent and maintained schools are funded differently but share the common purpose of providing the foundations for the next generation of our society.

“In my new role, I hope that I may be able to make some small positive difference to the lives of a greater number of children.”

News
Education
Local Hubs
Oswestry
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News