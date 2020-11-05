As one door opens, it has to close again - nine hours later

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 04/11/2020 - Oswestry Mayor Duncan Kerr opens Under One Roof - The towns new collaborative shop. In Picture L>R: Josh Rogers, Sarah Wright, Mayor Duncan Kerr and Lauren Dalglish.

Under One Roof has almost 20 artisans selling their products in the store in Oswestry.

The opening was timed to benefit from pre-Christmas sales but today's lockdown means it has now had to turn to an order and delivery service during November.

Oswestry Mayor Duncan Kerr, cut the ribbon to open the doors to the shop at 10am on Wednesday, with customers already waiting outside.

More Covid-19 coverage:

"They craftsmanship and skill of the artisans that had produced the items, now all Under One Roof, is incredible but it is just what I have come to expect from this area," he said.

The collaborative initiative was the brainchild of Josh Rogers and Sarah Wright from Urban B, which creates handmade concrete pots for succulents and other homeware.

Under One Roof

Sarah said: "We took over the building just as we went into the first lockdown in the spring and have totally refurbished it. Now, hours after we open the doors, we have to close for a month."

"We were so busy for those nine hours with people queuing outside and lots of people doing Christmas and present shopping."

She said that they had been delighted with the response from local artisans wanting to get involved.

"They are mostly from a 10-mile radius of Oswestry," she said.