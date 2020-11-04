Absolutely fabulous gifts for garden charity

Anneka Rice help the Horatio's Garden charity Joanna Lumley at home in her kitchen

She has teamed up with Anneka Rice in a campaign to help the charity, which this year opened its latest garden at the Midlands Centre for Spinal Injuries at the Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

The Christmas gifts include kitchenware, vases, speciality tea and even hankerchiefs will all the profits going back into the five Horatio Gardens around the UK.

Horatio's Garden was the brainchild of teenager, Horatio Chapple who volunteered at a spinal injury unit in Salisbury and realised the patients, many of whom were in the unit for months had nowhere to enjoy being outside.

Tragically the 17-year-old was killed in a polar bear attack whilst on a school exhibition in the Artic in 2011.

His parents decided to fulfil his wish for a garden for the hospital in Salisbury and the Horatio's Garden charity has gone on to create five bespoke gardens.

Each one has space and access for beds and wheelchairs and power supplies to ensure lifesaving equipment can be plugged in. There are also garden rooms so that patients and their visitors can enjoy the gardens in bad weather.

Horatio's mother, Olivia, said the Christmas gifts were a great way to help the charity.

"All profits we make go straight back into our gardens - we now have five to maintain around the country, so people will be directly helping those patients coping with a life-changing spinal injury and ensure that they benefit from the wonderful healing power of nature in our gardens and the therapy we are able to offer them. "