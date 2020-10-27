Halloween fun at Castle

Whittington Castle is well known as a popular venue for ghost hunters and paranormal investigations.
But the haunting going on at the picturesque castle at the weekend was all family fun.
Children were invited to go along in their best Halloween costumes and also take along carved pumpkins.
The Halloween day was the latest event that castle trust has put on since lockdown restrictions were eased to try to recoup some of the money lost by the postponing of weddings and cancellation of other popular events.
Families were able to take part in a Halloween theme trail in the castle grounds and collect treats at the end.
Castle manager, Sue Ellis, said that because of Covid safety measures there had been none of the usual Halloween games or a visiting witch. However she said there had been American themed food served in the castle cafe.
The Whittington Castle Preservation Trust has to fundraise each year to keep the building maintained and open to visitors.