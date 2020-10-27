Halloween fun at Castle

Lottie Griffiths 5, Ella Griffiths 8 from Condovers and Albie Pritchard 4.. Halloween fun at Whittington Castle Kian Lewis 11, Warren Jones 9 and Ameilia Radford 2 from Whittington. George Weaver 6 and Grace Weaver 5 from Claverley Oliver James Thomas 5 and Steve Weaver from Claverley.. Sennen Pritchard 8 from Shrewsbury.

Whittington Castle is well known as a popular venue for ghost hunters and paranormal investigations.

But the haunting going on at the picturesque castle at the weekend was all family fun.

Children were invited to go along in their best Halloween costumes and also take along carved pumpkins.

The Halloween day was the latest event that castle trust has put on since lockdown restrictions were eased to try to recoup some of the money lost by the postponing of weddings and cancellation of other popular events.

Families were able to take part in a Halloween theme trail in the castle grounds and collect treats at the end.

Castle manager, Sue Ellis, said that because of Covid safety measures there had been none of the usual Halloween games or a visiting witch. However she said there had been American themed food served in the castle cafe.