Fire crews were called to the B5009, near Babbinswood, Oswestry at around 8pm last night.

Three fire engines including the incident support unit and the rescue tender were sent from Oswestry and Wellington.

An operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews attended the scene where they found a vehicle in a ditch and a person trapped.

When they arrived, the casualty had managed to get themselves out and so crews made the vehicle safe and assisted ambulance crews.