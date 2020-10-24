Cracking idea to help horse drawn narrowboat

Tim Barker and Joseph Anderson, at Canal Central, Maesbury Marsh, Oswestry..

Bywater cruises is a popular draw on the Montgomery Canal near Oswestry with its Countess narrowboat taking people along the canal.

Because of the lockdown restrictions the boat has been unable to operate. However those behind the enterprise, Tim Barker and his father, Dave, say the most important member of their team, Cracker the horse, still has to be cared for.

Bywater cruises says its Cracker Club helps with the horse's upkeep.

"We would be overjoyed if you could support us in any way that you feel able.

"This could be in the form of, feed for Cracker, sponsoring the farrier to shoe Cracker, transportation or livery."

Recently the Masham Cider Press company, run by Tim and Joe Anderson, held an apple pressing day at Canal Central at Maesbury Marsh.

Families and individuals were able to take their surplus apples along and see them turned into apple juice to take home.

In return they were asked to consider making a donation towards Cracker’s keep during the winter.

The day was completely sold out with family groups having to book times for the press to keep within government Covid guidelines.