Cracking idea to help horse drawn narrowboat

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished: Last Updated:

A social enterprise that has been unable to run its horse drawn boat venture this year is urging people to join its "Cracker Club".

Tim Barker and Joseph Anderson, at Canal Central, Maesbury Marsh, Oswestry..
Tim Barker and Joseph Anderson, at Canal Central, Maesbury Marsh, Oswestry..

Bywater cruises is a popular draw on the Montgomery Canal near Oswestry with its Countess narrowboat taking people along the canal.

Because of the lockdown restrictions the boat has been unable to operate. However those behind the enterprise, Tim Barker and his father, Dave, say the most important member of their team, Cracker the horse, still has to be cared for.

Bywater cruises says its Cracker Club helps with the horse's upkeep.

"We would be overjoyed if you could support us in any way that you feel able.

"This could be in the form of, feed for Cracker, sponsoring the farrier to shoe Cracker, transportation or livery."

Recently the Masham Cider Press company, run by Tim and Joe Anderson, held an apple pressing day at Canal Central at Maesbury Marsh.

Families and individuals were able to take their surplus apples along and see them turned into apple juice to take home.

In return they were asked to consider making a donation towards Cracker’s keep during the winter.

The day was completely sold out with family groups having to book times for the press to keep within government Covid guidelines.

More details about how to help Cracker are available from www.bywatercruises.com.

News
Local Hubs
Oswestry
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News