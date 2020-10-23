'Don't go hungry', Oswestry volunteer group says

Steph Jones outside the One Stop Shop

The support group, set up at the start of lockdown, has appealed to people not to be embarrassed to ask for help.

It recently had a request from a worried mother who was struggling for food and was able to deliver two bags of food to her door.

She says thanks to Steph Jones, Nichola Harrison and the manager of the One Stop shop in Cabin Lane in Oswestry.

Wendy said: "As a community based company, we are very pleased to help out this family as well as providing a bin in store for customers to donate food for the Oswestry Food Bank.”

Mike Lade from the Street Angels said: "We don't want anyone to go to bed on an empty stomach. If anyone is not working, not getting paid, has had their hours cut and runs out of food or necessities, or times are just tough, don’t be afraid or embarrassed to contact Oswestry Angels. We will do anything we can to help."

The One Stop now has a collection bin at the door for people to put dry and non- perishable food in.

That will go the Oswestry Food Bank in Beatrice Street run by the Trussell Trust.