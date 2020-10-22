Police appeal for missing Oswestry man

Gavin Anderson

Gavin Anderson, 40, was last seen yesterday at around 7.30pm in Gobowen getting into his blue Ford Transit and concerns are growing for his welfare.

He is described as 5ft 11ins, with a shaved head and was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, black trainers and black fleece.

Gavin has links in Oswestry and several areas of Wales including Chirk, Nantyr, Glynn Ceiriog, Llangollen and Bala.