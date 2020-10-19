Re-charge your car and your own batteries in town, Mayor urges

BORDER COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR...... 15/10/2020. Oswestry Mayor, Duncan Kerr will be switching on Oswestry' Town Council's first electric charges in the main car park..From there he will go to the Old Coffee Pot 35 Church St, Oswestry. ...

Two electric vehicle charging points have been installed in the Central Car Park which belongs to Oswestry Town Council.

The new rapid charging points are run by a company, InstaVolt, and costs 35p per kWh to use.

There’s no connection fee and no monthly membership fee, however, motorists using them will need to pay for car parking.

Oswestry Mayor, Councillor Duncan Kerr officially switched on the charging points and said he was delighted that the council was being forward thinking.

"We are preparing Oswestry for the future," he said.

"There are an increasing number of electrical vehicles on the roads and it is fabulous that motorists can now charge them in the town centre. It is a great vision by councillors to bring this in."

He said that having the charging points on the Central car park could have a positive impact for the town.

"Oswestry is in a very strategic location on the A5 and the A483 and is a great stopping off point for those travelling to and from Wales. People can plan their journeys knowing they can quite literally re-charge their batteries in the town, maybe do some shopping or have a spot of lunch in one of our cafes."