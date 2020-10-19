Green post boxes to collect surveys

Councillor Mike Isherwood and Councillor Duncan Kerr

Councillor Duncan Kerr, the Mayor of Oswestry, and Mike Isherwood, chairman of the council’s development and planning committee, have put up special, green post boxes in the town centre for people to post their survey forms, which are currently being distributing.

They said: “It’s not been an easy year for anyone. Whether you are worried about Covid, crime, young people, jobs or the environment we want to hear from you.

"To make it easy to submit your opinions we have designed a simple survey form which can be completed in less than a minute and then placed in one of our special green letterboxes in the town centre."

Over the next few weeks they will be distributing 4,000 of the surveys door to door across the town. Copies will also be available in some cafes.

"We pledge that we will read all your comments and use them to direct our future campaigns which aim to make Oswestry a better town for everyone."

The special green letter boxes are outside Hermon Chapel on Chapel Street and the Shlurp Milkshake bar, opposite the Park Gates on Church Street.