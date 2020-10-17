Virtual marathon runners raise funds for hospital

The RJAH marathon runners

A socially distanced celebration was held at the Oswestry hospital to thank them for their support.

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director, said: “We are so grateful to all the runners who took part in the virtual marathon to raise money for the RJAH Charity.

“The London Marathon is the biggest fundraiser on the calendar and I’m delighted we were still able to have a team of runners take part in the virtual event.

“The funds raised by the team will go into our wider charitable funds post, which is used to fund projects across the hospital to support patient care and improve staff services.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 marathon which was dubbed as “The 40th Race” was first delayed from its usual April date to October. It was then decided it would take place as a virtual event with participants able to take part wherever they are in the world.

The event took place on October 4 and participants had 23 hours 59 minutes and 59 seconds to complete the 26.2 miles, which they could choose to run, walk or jog – making this year the most inclusive marathon yet.

The runners who took part in the virtual race will also have the opportunity to take part in the marathon in London in either 2021, 2022 or 2023.

Mark Brandreth, Chief Executive, said: “Running a marathon is an enormous personal achievement, and on behalf of the Trust I want to say well done to all.

“I also want to thank you all – the money raised will benefit our patients and staff and for that, we are grateful.”