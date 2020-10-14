Car park payments could be updated

Oswestry's Central car park/. Photo: Google StreetView.

Modern, pay by app parking could be included in a revamp of the way motorist pay their charges in the town.

For many years traders have been calling on the town council to scrap the current pay and display machines.

They say paying in advance for parking makes shoppers more likely to rush back to their vehicles rather than pay on exit methods.

At a recent meeting of Oswestry Town Council, which is responsible for the Central car park, councillors discussed a number of different payment options for the car park.

Town clerk, Arren Roberts, said that at a meeting in November councillors would further consider the introduction of a pay by app option.

The markets and car parks committee decided not to undertake a review of the access and design of the central car park.