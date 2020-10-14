Betty is a blooming star

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Oswestry in Bloom volunteers have been praised for keeping spirits up in the town this year.

Miss Betty Gull and mayor, Councillor Duncan Kerr
The pandemic has meant that there had been not national or regional, Britain in Bloom competition.

But the Oswestry in Bloom committee ran a smaller version of its normal town competition and volunteers looked after some of the public planting areas in the centre.

Mayor, Councillor Duncan Kerr thanked Miss Betty Gull, In-Bloom chairman, on behalf of Oswestry Town Council for all her work alongside other volunteers.

He said that Miss Gull had kept peoples spirits up by providing beautiful flower displays in Church Street, Blackgate Street and on Central Car Park, whilst the In Bloom Committee toured front gardens in Oswestry sending out certificates to those adjudged to be winners.

Miss Gull said: “The Beautiful Front Garden Competition was a huge success, the certificates gave much pleasure and cheered people up at a very difficult time. Everyone’s efforts during lockdown have been staggering with plenty of excellent gardens on show."

