Betty is a blooming star

Miss Betty Gull and mayor, Councillor Duncan Kerr

The pandemic has meant that there had been not national or regional, Britain in Bloom competition.

But the Oswestry in Bloom committee ran a smaller version of its normal town competition and volunteers looked after some of the public planting areas in the centre.

Mayor, Councillor Duncan Kerr thanked Miss Betty Gull, In-Bloom chairman, on behalf of Oswestry Town Council for all her work alongside other volunteers.

He said that Miss Gull had kept peoples spirits up by providing beautiful flower displays in Church Street, Blackgate Street and on Central Car Park, whilst the In Bloom Committee toured front gardens in Oswestry sending out certificates to those adjudged to be winners.