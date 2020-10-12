On-line theatre from the Attfield

Bekah Plaisted in the barn turned recording venue Michaela Turner in her role Shaun Higgins acting out Shakespeare

Through some inventive ingenuity the Attfield Theatre Company from Oswestry has produced an hour-long audio version, in two parts, of the ever-green comedy Charlie’s Aunt as well as six videos with a Shakespearean Theme.

The Brandon Thomas comedy was produced by the characters recording their own lines before being put together by the company’s sound engineer Gordon McCombe.

The six video Shakespearean treats, some serious, others less so, were produced under social distancing rules in an open-sided barn near Rhydycroesau and include revue items along with extracts from As You Like It, The Merry Wives of Windsor and Midsummer Night’s Dream and involving several of the group’s established actors alongside some new faces.

Newly-elected chairman, Debbie Jones admitted it was challenging to be taking over with the theatre at the Guildhall out of action due to the Covid 19 regulations.

The final production of the 2020 season the Derek Benfield comedy Wild Goose Chase was cancelled and a return to normal operations is not yet on the horizon.

“When that it happens, we have a play ready to go.