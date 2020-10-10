New homes designed in conjunction 'with the community' – but some residents disagree

Plans for the proposed STAR Housing site in Whittington

STAR Housing says the 10 bungalows and 14 houses on land off Penybryn Avenue, Whittington, near Oswestry, have been drawn up with input from the local community.

However, some residents are objecting saying the land is green belt, is a haven for wildlife and if turned into housing will put too much traffic onto the estate where they will sit.

As well as the field, land that currently has garages on will also be used in the development.

A report from STAR Housing says providing the right homes in the right place is something that it keeps at the heart of everything it does, putting particular emphasis on involving communities in the shaping of these.

Martin Whitelegg, STAR Housing’s neighbourhoods manager, said: “This is an extremely exciting development for us, and one which we’ve worked extensively with Shropshire Council’s affordable housing team, Whittington Parish Council and local residents to get right.

“This group has been involved in everything, from helping to design what the homes will look like down to what type of heating they’ll have.

'It works really well'

"If approved, this group will also help with selecting who will build them and who will live in them. It’s something that we do with all of our proposed developments and it works really well.

“Recent times have shown us that our homes and communities are increasingly important to us, and this only strengthens our determination to build homes that people need, want and can afford.”

Among the objectors is Mr Neil Morris from Penybryn, who has lived all his life on the 72-home estate on the edge of the village.

He said: "It is the worse field possible to build on. It is very wet and drainage could be a major problem.

"The land has its on eco-system with resident Jays. We have herons and it is the hunting ground for owls."

Mr Morris said traffic and parking was already a major problem in Penybryn and these homes would make matters worse.

"There are already more than 200 vehicles on Penybryn and parking is a problem. Delivery drivers add extra vehicles."