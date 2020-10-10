20 leisure jobs to go after 'drastic' revenue drop

Shrewsbury's Quarry swimming baths are run by Shropshire Community Leisure Trust

Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, which runs Shrewsbury's Quarry swimming baths, Shrewsbury Sports Village, Oswestry Leisure Centre, Whitchurch Swimming Centre and Market Drayton Fitness and Swimming Centre, is considering redundancies after the coronavirus pandemic hit its finances.

Letters have been sent out to workers to inform them of the consultation process by Serco, the company which employs them.

Chris Stanbrook, contract manager for Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, said: "The Trust has now reluctantly found itself in a position where redundancies are being considered in order to manage costs within centres at a time when revenue has fallen drastically.

“In the current very challenging financial climate for leisure facilities, the Trust has no other option than to enter into a consultation period, which could result in around 20 employees being affected.

“Throughout the past six months, the Trust has received support from our client, Shropshire Council who understand the difficulties we are facing at the moment, as are all leisure operators.

“We will continue to support all colleagues during this difficult period as we have done throughout the pandemic. A redeployment team will assist all those affected in finding alternative positions if their role is made redundant.

“Right now, regular activity and a healthy immune system are more important than ever, so the service we’re providing is an essential one for the people of Shropshire. We will continue offering safe, clean venues for customers to exercise in, looking to re-grow demand and our membership base as Covid-19 restrictions ease.”